Check out a new photo of Mars, where it looks like a chocolate cake

The image released by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a 4 km wide crater located in the Great Northern Plain on Mars.

In the image taken by the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), Mars looks like a red velvet chocolate cake. According to ESA representatives, the white color in the image, which resembles powdered sugar, is water ice, and the red shades are Martian soil. The picture was taken in July 2021 during the joint mission of ESA and Roscosmos.

“The crater is partially filled with water ice. It is especially abundant on the northern slopes, which, on average, receive more sunlight throughout the year, ”the ESA said.

The darker area in the image, which gives the crater its scorched appearance, is likely composed of volcanic materials such as basalt.

The European and Russian space agencies have launched an orbiter to Mars as part of the ExoMars program, which will send the rover to the planet in late 2022. He studies atmospheric gases and searches for water resources on and near the surface of Mars.