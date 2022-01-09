Check out Horizon’s hoverbike idea

Horizon’s eVTOL hoverbike concept and details have been released.

Horizon Aeronautics has prototyped the eVTOL hover bike concept. It uses Blainjett’s sophisticated variable pitch split tilting rotor system: it only opens half of each fan. Norizon said it was a very effective solution.

To understand how a Blainjett propulsion system works, you first need to figure out how the bias plate and cyclic control function to distribute thrust as the helicopter’s top rotor rotates. Each blade can change its pitch independently, but only depending on the skew height. When the bias plate is level, then any changes lead to synchronous movement of all blades.

A similar system is used in helicopters. The pilots move the skew plate, and the blades gradually tilt as they spin, flatten as they pass the front of the plane, then lift up to develop more lift as they go around the rear. The result is an asymmetry in lift that gravitates towards the rear of the disk, so the plane tilts forward and accelerates in that direction. But cyclic control can do it both forward and backward.

The hoverbike is designed for three people. It is noted that hemispherical rotors provide it with two to three times more power and efficiency compared to a series of small duct fans.

Horizon wants to create an eVTOL aircraft the size of a jet ski. It would weigh about 380 kg and measure 3.58 x 1.27 m.