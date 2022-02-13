Chelsea beat Palmeiras and became the winner of the Club World Cup

Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time.

English Chelsea beat Brazilian Palmeiras in the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup in extra time.

The main time of the meeting in Abu Dhabi ended with a score of 1:1. As part of the current winners of the UEFA Champions League, Romelu Lukaku scored the ball (55th minute), Raphael Veiga scored the Libertadores Cup winners (64, from the penalty spot). In extra time, the victory for the London team was brought by Kai Havertz (117), who scored from an 11-meter shot. In the sixth minute compensated for the second extra half, the defender of “Palmeiras” Luan was removed from the field for depriving an obvious opportunity to score a goal.

In the semifinals of the tournament, Chelsea beat the winner of the Asian Champions League, Saudi Al-Hilal (1-0), and Palmeiras was stronger than Egyptian Al-Ahly (2-0), who won the African Champions League.

In the match for the third place, Al-Ahly outplayed Al-Hilal with a score of 4:0, by the 28th minute, two field players lost due to red cards.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time, in 2012 the Blues lost in the final of the tournament to Brazilian Corinthians. Since then, only European teams have won the World Club Championship.