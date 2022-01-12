Chemists turn used medical masks and sheets into a material to purify water from oil

An interesting way of using polymer medical waste: from masks to used sheets, was found by chemists from Tomsk Polytechnic University. Scientists have come up with a material capable of absorbing oils with high efficiency. The results of this study have already been published in the peer-reviewed journal Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering.

The material created by chemists has high hydrophobic and oleophilic properties. However, in order to give the original polypropylene the necessary capabilities, a team of scientists led by Pavel Postnikov, associate professor at the Research School of Chemical and Biomedical Technologies, applied an organometallic framework to the material by a chemical method. The resulting fabric was already adequate for the selective capture of oil in water.

“Organometallic frameworks are porous organic compounds that consist of organic ligands and metal ions. We used zinc, and imidazole derivatives were used as a ligand. Due to the ordered structure, the frameworks are nanoporous and have a large specific surface area, that is, they can absorb a very large amount of substances: oils and oil spills, says one of the authors of the article. The fundamental point is that we did not use fluorine-containing ligands, but the hydrophobic properties were imparted due to the architecture of the organometallic framework. Despite the fact that fluorine-containing ligands are superhydrophobic, the preparation and development of scaffolds based on them is very expensive and time-consuming. In addition, they are not very good from the point of view of further disposal and exhibit toxic properties when released into water.” Olga Guselnikova, Research Fellow, Research School of Chemical and Biomedical Technologies

Chemists have experimented with various oils, including simulating almost real environmental disasters – spills of petrochemicals mixed with rust, dyes and other pollutants. The developed material has successfully eliminated the pollution of the reservoir. According to scientists, the fabric obtained from medical waste has proven to be mechanically strong.