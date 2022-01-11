Chicago teachers strike over coronavirus outbreak in schools

In negotiations with the union, the Chicago authorities agreed to strengthen sanitary standards in schools, but refuse to transfer the educational process online.

Schools in Chicago, Illinois – the third largest educational system in the United States – have remained closed since the start of the new week, due to a strike launched last week by the Chicago teachers union.

Last week, an anti-record was set in Illinois: 44 thousand infected in one day. The Chicago union, numbering 25,000 school teachers, went on strike in this regard. Teachers are trying to ensure that with the onset of the new year, teaching will be remote until the municipality and the Department of Education strengthen sanitary measures in schools and until a new employment contract is signed. Trade union leaders point out that due to the jump in the number of cases, both the attendance of classes and the teachers’ going to work in December suffered greatly.

“Throughout the pandemic, the city authorities failed to meet a number of our basic requirements regarding schools, failed to ensure sufficient staff, compliance with sanitary standards, testing for COVID and other things that concern us,” said union president Jesse Sharkey.

His organization requires the Chicago Mayor’s Office to introduce clear parameters for the circumstances under which training should be transferred from school to home. Teachers insist that now, in the context of a new outbreak of coronavirus, the time has come to close schools.

The head of the city administration, Lori Lightfoot, categorically disagrees with this. She stated that the actions of teachers who did not come to work were illegal and arbitrary.

“What we know from the studies that have been conducted over and over again in our school system, as well as across the country and around the world, is that the safest place for children in a pandemic is to stay in school,” said Laurie Lightfoot. – So if our students, our families care about you as much as we do, then enough is enough! Our position is firm, we will not give in and we will fight for our children to return to school in school buildings. And that’s the end of it.”

Meanwhile, five thousand parents have filed a petition to have their children returned to school. The American system is designed so that not every private company employees can take time off to stay at home with a child. Many firms charge absenteeism for this and may even dismiss an employee. The average payment for a babysitter at home, according to the Urban Sitter bureau, is now $18 per hour in the United States. Not all families can afford it. Those parents who are able to work from home and look after their children are concerned about the quality of such remote education.

“To find out that schools are closed again because the union considers them unsafe was like a bolt from the blue,” says Chicago resident Mary Bluma. – As a parent, it really depresses me when I see that my children have to suffer again because of studying remotely, because they don’t learn anything like that: they just look at the monitor or chat with friends on other sites. In general, this is not a study.”

Last week, the Chicago Mayor’s Office has already canceled school classes for two days, extending the winter holidays. However, the city authorities would like to end the suspension of the educational process with this. On January 9, negotiations between the city school administration and the trade union resumed. The teachers’ proposal to switch to remote training from January 12 has not been accepted. So far, the Department of Education has agreed to provide everyone present at the school with protective masks and distribute 350 thousand antibody tests to schools. However, the Chicago authorities do not intend to pay salaries to teachers who did not come to work.