Chief American General Mark Milley infected with coronavirus

BY Ivan Maltsev
32 Views
Chief American General Mark Milley infected with coronavirus

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley switched to remote mode.

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, contracted coronavirus, which confirmed a positive test result, his spokesman said.

This happened a few days after he contacted President Joe Biden.

Milley, who attended the funeral of General Raymond Odierno on January 12 with Biden, took daily tests that have a negative result until Sunday’s positive test, the report said.

After a positive test, he isolated himself and works remotely.

“He has very minor symptoms and is able to perform his duties while in a remote location,” spokesman Dave Butler said. “He was vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a booster dose.”

The report notes that the tests of all other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with the exception of one, were negative.

The test of the commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger, was positive, a spokesman for the corps confirmed.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send