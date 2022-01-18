Chief American General Mark Milley infected with coronavirus

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley switched to remote mode.

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, contracted coronavirus, which confirmed a positive test result, his spokesman said.

This happened a few days after he contacted President Joe Biden.

Milley, who attended the funeral of General Raymond Odierno on January 12 with Biden, took daily tests that have a negative result until Sunday’s positive test, the report said.

After a positive test, he isolated himself and works remotely.

“He has very minor symptoms and is able to perform his duties while in a remote location,” spokesman Dave Butler said. “He was vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a booster dose.”

The report notes that the tests of all other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with the exception of one, were negative.

The test of the commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger, was positive, a spokesman for the corps confirmed.