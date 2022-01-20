China continues to import Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions

According to the General Customs Administration, in December 2021, China imported more than 260 thousand tons from Iran.

The General Customs Administration of China has released data on the import of Iranian oil, despite the continued sanctions of the U.S. government against Tehran. This was reported on Thursday by Al Arabiya TV channel, China discloses official data on supplies for the first time since December 2020, when it reported the import of 520 thousand tons of Iranian oil.

According to the General Customs Administration, in December 2021, China imported more than 260 thousand tons, or 1.9 million barrels, of oil from Iran. The published data does not specify which company carried out the deliveries, as well as in which terminal the oil was unloaded. Nevertheless, Al Arabiya reports that the receiving point for petroleum products supplied from Iran is the port of Zhanjiang in the province of Guangdong.

In November 2021, Reuters reported that according to unofficial data, in the period from August to October, the volume of Iranian oil imports to China exceeded 500 thousand barrels, reaching about 6% of total imports. At the same time, according to Reuters sources, Iranian oil was supplied to China under the guise of oil from the UAE, Oman and Malaysia in order to circumvent U.S. sanctions.