China creates a rocket that can lift up to 150 tons of cargo

China is developing a launch vehicle with a payload of up to 150 tons: it will deliver spacecraft to the moon.

The new super-heavy launch vehicle will also be able to deliver spacecraft weighing up to 30 tons to the moon. This is comparable to the weight of four Chang’e-5 lunar exploration vehicles.

Our country is currently developing a carrier rocket with a large payload, it will be able to launch spacecraft weighing 150 tons into low-earth orbit, which is comparable to the launch of the entire Tiangong space station at a time. Wu Yanhua, Deputy Head of China National Space Administration (CNSA)

The new project will help with future missions during the study of deep space, as well as during the landing of astronauts on the lunar surface.

Now the launch vehicle is being designed and a technical feasibility study is being carried out. The timing of testing and launch has not yet been specified.

Also, a new generation of manned rockets with parallel bonding technology based on the Long March 5 rocket is being developed. This means that two boosters with a diameter of five meters will be located on either side of the Long March 5 main stage. Fuel is a non-toxic and environmentally friendly liquid – oxygen. liquid hydrogen and kerosene.