China has blocked the international version of the Steam client

Over the years, the official international Steam client has been operating in China in a “gray zone” mode: the platform did not have official permissions from the country’s authorities, but no one signed a ban. It looks like everything has changed now: many users are reporting that Steam domain addresses have been added to a powerful Chinese firewall.

There is currently no Steam store or community in China. There is also a high probability that Steamworks, a matchmaking service, has gone along with it. If so, then it turns out that China is almost completely disconnected from international Steam.

Valve provided this path of events, and therefore, together with Perfect World, created a local platform client – Steam China, which has all the necessary permissions. In the local client, social features such as the community center and activity feed are disabled, and the catalog of games has been reduced by a hundred times. At the time of writing, there are 63 items available on Chinese Steam.

An official ban could hit Steam activity hard. Chinese is the second most popular language with 22.11% of all users.