China has developed a neural network that replaces the prosecutor

Chinese scientists have developed artificial intelligence that is capable of understanding and sentencing the most common criminal cases. According to the developers, the accuracy of the verdicts (that is, their compliance with the law) of the “neuroprosecutor” reaches 97%.

The system is being tested at the largest and busiest prosecutor’s office in the country, the Shanghai Pudong People’s Procuratorate.

According to the project’s lead scientist, Professor Shi Yun, the development will ease the burden on real prosecutors so that they can focus on more complex cases.

According to the Daily Mail, the system was trained on the basis of 1,700 real-life criminal cases from 2015 to 2020. Among the crimes that artificial intelligence deals with are fraud, gambling, dangerous driving, theft, intentional injury and others.

Many of his colleagues are worried about the new technology, according to a Guangzhou-based attorney who requested anonymity.

“Accuracy of 97% may seem high from a technological point of view, but there will always be a chance of error. Who will take responsibility when this happens? Is it a prosecutor, a car or an algorithm developer? ”Said the lawyer.

He added that many prosecutors would not want computers to interfere with their work.

“Artificial intelligence can help to detect an error, but it cannot replace a person when making a decision,” the prosecutor said.

He also expressed concern that the “neuroprosecutor” would not keep up with changing social standards and could become a weapon of the state.