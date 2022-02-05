China has proposed to the United States to abolish duties on solar panels in order to combat climate change

The statement clarifies that on February 4 the U.S. authorities announced the extension of the expiring period of increased duties on Chinese-made solar panels for another 4 years.

The Chinese authorities suggest that the United States take real steps to combat climate change and abolish duties on photovoltaic products, which play an important role in improving the global environment. This was announced on Saturday by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

“We hope that the United States will take real action and join the global efforts to combat climate change,” the statement said. “Photovoltaic elements are important products of environmental energy; their scope of application is constantly expanding and helps to effectively combat climate change. This time, the American government, despite the categorical protests of interested parties at home and abroad, extended the measures in accordance with section number 201 [of the Trade Development Act].”

The statement clarifies that on February 4, the United States authorities announced the extension of the expiring period of increased duties on Chinese-made solar panels for another 4 years. “This not only does not help the harmonious sectoral development of the United States, but also violates the normal order [of interaction] in the field of international trade,” the statement of the Chinese trade department emphasizes.

According to the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, against the background of Washington’s unconstructive measures, despite the increased U.S. duties on foreign photovoltaic products that have existed for 10 years, China is “ready to cooperate and interact with all countries in order to reduce the emission of gases that enhance the greenhouse effect.”