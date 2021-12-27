China has received an application for issuing visas to U.S. officials to attend the Olympics

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that this issue will be considered “on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.”

The U.S. authorities have sent China an application for visas for some U.S. officials who, despite the previously announced diplomatic boycott, intend to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics. This was announced on Monday by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Ziyang.

“We have received an application from the American side for visas for U.S. officials,” he said at a briefing. – In response to this request concerning the government delegation of the United States, we will act in accordance with international rules. China will consider this issue on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.”

The Chinese diplomat recalled that earlier Washington, without waiting for an invitation from Beijing to attend the Olympics, announced that American officials would not go to it. “We once again insist that the United States act in accordance with the Olympic spirit and stop politicizing, stop making statements to undermine the Winter Games in Beijing,” Zhao Lijian added.

On December 6, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, which involves the refusal of officials to travel to China. However, American athletes will take part in the Games. The U.S. initiative was supported by Australia, Great Britain and Canada.