China is testing coronavirus detection systems in the air at the Olympics

Chinese scientists are creating systems to detect traces of the new coronavirus in the air in order to prevent the spread of the disease caused by COVID-19. According to the Beijing newspaper China Daily on Wednesday, the relevant technologies are being experimentally tested at the 2022 Olympics.

“The work to prevent the spread of the virus consists in a number of procedures, such as the use of disinfection devices and testing of participants,” stated Liu Peng, a researcher at the Tsinghua University School of Medicine. Checking the air for virus content, according to him, can be an important auxiliary tool for early warning.

In addition to direct infection of others with sneezing and coughing of sick people, Chinese doctors believe that transmission of the virus is possible through aerosol particles in the air, especially indoors.

The equipment for detecting these harmful aerosols is a portable device that sucks air samples and filters out the smallest particles on which the virus may be present. Then these particles dissolve in the liquid and pass through the nucleic acid detector. According to the developers, this device is 10 times more sensitive than conventional molecular genetic diagnostic devices.