China successfully carried out the first space launch in 2022

China on Monday launched the experimental satellite Shiyan-13 into orbit, successfully carrying out the first space launch this year. This was announced by the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

As specified on her page on the WeChat social network, the launch was carried out at 10:35 local time using a CZ-2D rocket from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome in the northern province of Shanxi. It became the 406th in a row for the carriers of the Changzheng series.

Beijing is actively developing the national space program, developing meteorological, telecommunications and navigation satellites, as well as technologies for the exploration of the Moon. Chinese scientists are simultaneously carrying out a project to explore asteroids and Mars. The construction of the PRC space station is underway in orbit, which according to the plan should be operational in 2022.

According to official statistics, China carried out 55 launches in 2021, setting a national record. According to this indicator, according to the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China has surpassed the United States over the past 12 months, taking first place in the world.