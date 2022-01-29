Chinese ambassador warned of the risk of armed conflict with the United States over Taiwan

Washington’s support for Taiwan’s desire for independence threatens an armed conflict between the United States and China, Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang said in an interview with the American radio station NPR.

“If the Taiwanese authorities, encouraged by the United States, continue to follow the path of independence, then this is likely to involve China and the United States in an armed conflict,” he said.

The diplomat called Taiwan “the biggest powder keg” in relations between Beijing and Washington. He stressed that China is striving for peaceful reunification with the island, but will not give up military means, as this is a deterrent factor.

Official relations between the central government of the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who were defeated in the civil war, moved to the island. Business and informal contacts between the parties resumed in the late 1980s, since the early 1990s, Beijing and Taipei began to contact through non-governmental organizations — the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Fund.

At the same time, Beijing insists on the “One China Policy.” It implies that Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory, and the Chinese authorities are the only legitimate Chinese government. China does not recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty and is jealous of other countries’ contacts with the island. In particular, the Chinese authorities have repeatedly called on Washington to stop any official and military support for Taipei.