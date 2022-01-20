Chinese rover finds unusual soil on the far side of the moon

The Chinese lunar rover has collected soil samples from the far side of the moon. It turned out that she is more sticky.

China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago and is now part of the longest-running lunar mission in history. This week, the team that maintains the rover provided an update on its findings in an article published in the journal Science Robotics. Since landing, the lunar rover has covered a distance of 1,005 m.

The rover is part of the Chang’e 4 mission, which was the first to land on the far side of the Moon in January 2019. The main goal of the mission is to study the composition of volcanic rocks in the region and soil samples on the visible part of the Earth’s satellite. The latest update provides an interesting comparison of soil composition on the near and far sides of the Moon.

It turned out that the soil on the far side of the moon is very unusual, for example, it seems more sticky. As Gizmodo points out, the team made the discovery when they saw that the lunar soil stuck to Yutu 2’s wheels much more strongly than when the rover traveled on the near side of the moon.

In their paper, the group wrote that the cloddy soil stuck to Yutu-2’s wheels was indicative of a greater coherence of the lunar soil than other lunar landing sites. The scientists also noted that new discoveries “could lead to movement with increased efficiency and greater range.” For example, future missions to the far side of the Moon will be equipped with rovers specially designed based on new satellite soil data.