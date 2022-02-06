Chinese scientists have created antibodies against the Omicron strain

BY Alexandr Ivanov
According to Huang Jinghe, a leading researcher at Fudan University, antibodies against Omicron were synthesized from components of two other antibodies produced by the human immune system.

Scientists at Fudan University in Shanghai have synthesized antibodies capable of fighting the Omicron strain and possible new variants of COVID-19. This was reported on Wednesday by the South China Morning Post newspaper, citing Huang Jinghe, a leading researcher at the university.

According to her, antibodies against the COVID-19 strain Omicron were synthesized from components of two other antibodies produced by the human immune system.

The original purpose of the study was to find ways to combat another infectious disease. However, during the tests, it turned out that the antibodies created by scientists are able to resist the Omicron strain and other possible COVID-19 mutations.

The strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which is designated by the Greek letter “Omicron,” was discovered in 2021 in southern Africa.

