Clinical trials of the fourth vaccine against COVID-19 begin in Israel

A fourth dose of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 infection has begun in Israel. The first 150 people have already received the fourth dose of the vaccine.

Israel’s Ministry of Health is working with Sheba Medical Center to test the safety and efficacy of a fourth vaccination in 6,000 people. The first 150 people have already received the fourth dose of the vaccine. The initial group consisted of medical personnel, and subjects should have elapsed at least four months after taking the third dose.

“This study will test the effect of the fourth dose of the vaccine on antibody levels and safety, as well as preventing infection,” explains Gili Regev-Yohai of Sheba Medical Center. “This study is expected to help understand who should be given the fourth dose.”

Israel became the first country in the world to begin trials of the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Initially, the program is aimed at patients with weakened immune systems.