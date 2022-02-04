CNN CEO Jeff Zucker announced resignation

He explained the decision by the fact that he did not disclose to his superiors in a timely manner the fact of a relationship with a colleague that developed “by mutual consent.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker has announced that he is leaving his post. This was reported on the website of the TV channel on Wednesday.

“Today I am resigning,” the TV channel quotes Zucker’s statement.

He explained his resignation by the fact that he did not disclose to his superiors in a timely manner the fact of a relationship with a colleague that developed “by mutual consent.” This information came to light during an investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. “I was required to tell about them (the relationship), when they started, but I didn’t tell. I made a mistake,” Zucker said in his address to the employees of the TV company.

In February last year, The New York Times reported that Zucker intends to retire at the end of 2021.

Zucker, 55, took over the head of the TV company in early 2013. Prior to that, he worked for NBC for about 25 years, having worked his way up from an ordinary employee to the head of the TV channel.

In early December 2021, TV host Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely during the investigation that he helped his brother – former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – during the harassment proceedings. Later, the press service of the TV channel announced the dismissal of the journalist.