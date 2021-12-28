Computer mouse with 1 TB storage stores the user’s game library

XPG introduced the XPG Vault mouse, which has a built-in solid state drive that can store up to a terabyte of information.

XPG announced the XPG Vault, a “concept” mouse with an integrated solid state drive. XPG’s press release doesn’t provide much details on the Vault, but XPG states that “the current prototype can integrate up to 1TB of solid-state storage at 985MB / s” and connects to USB-C. Considering this is a wired mouse, such performance seems possible. It is likely that the user will actually be able to play the games stored in the Vault.

However, it is unclear what other tiers of storage are available and if it can be upgraded (difficult to imagine, but easy to wish for). There’s also no data on the SSD, although it’s safe to say it’s made by ADATA, the memory and solid-state drive company that owns XPG.

XPG plans to bring its mouse to CES 2022. Pricing is still unknown as it is still a prototype and not a commercial version.