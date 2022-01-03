Concept hub lets you stream games to any screen in your home

Alienware’s Nyx concept hub lets you stream PC games to any user’s screen. The novelty is reported by The Verge.

Ahead of the annual CES 2022, Alienware has unveiled a new prototype of the Nyx platform to the public. Its peculiarity is that it will allow you to simultaneously run and broadcast four computer games at once on different devices.

According to the project, the new hub will come in handy to quickly load and enable games on any user monitor. Similarly, now you can stream games and music, and now you can also stream games. As a result, with the help of Nyx software, all of the user’s PC games will be available for wireless streaming to a variety of displays in the home. It should be noted that the monitor can be of any manufacturer and type.

For example, a user launches a Cyberpunk 2077 game on a laptop and can display it on a PC monitor. Then, if he wants to move to another room, he will be able to watch the gameplay there, already on another monitor. At the same time, the user will be able to completely occupy the screen with the game, as well as split it for joint viewing.