Confederate monuments dismantled in Virginia will be given to the Museum of African American History

The corresponding preliminary agreement was reached by the authorities of the state and its capital.

Monuments to figures of the Confederate States of America (CSA), dismantled earlier in the American city of Richmond (the capital of Virginia), can be transferred to the local museum of African American history. According to the Associated Press on Thursday, a corresponding preliminary agreement was reached between the authorities of the state and its capital.

According to the plan, which has yet to be approved by the Richmond City Council, the museum, in cooperation with other cultural institutions of the city, will have to determine the future fate of the monuments.

The Confederacy of Southern states with its capital in Richmond existed in the territory of the modern United States from 1861 to 1865. During the Civil War, the soldiers of the slave-owning south, who were called Confederates, fought with the northerners. They lost the war, slavery was abolished. After the end of the war, monuments to Confederate figures were erected in many southern states and remain there to this day. Many in the United States consider this a manifestation of racism. Supporters of the preservation of symbols and names associated with the Confederates note that they are an integral part of the country’s history.

Against the background of mass protests against racism that took place last year in the United States, a wave of demolitions of monuments to political figures of the past, one way or another connected with slavery and colonialism, swept the country with renewed vigor. In many cases, protesters demolished or mutilated monuments to CSA figures. In a number of cities, local authorities themselves decided to get rid of controversial monuments in society. In particular, in September of this year, the most famous monument to the commander-in-chief of the CSA army, General Robert E. Lee (1807-1870), was dismantled in Richmond. A statue of General Lee was erected in Richmond in 1890. It was considered a work of art and was listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, but the black population from the moment the monument appeared considered it a symbol of racism. Lee’s monument is also planned to be transferred to the Museum of African American History.