Congressman Katko stated the need to strengthen the fight against Russian cybercriminals

According to Microsoft, attackers have already exploited the Log4Shell vulnerability to install ransomware in several corporate networks.

John Katko, the senior Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, commented on Wednesday on the recommendations issued by the Joe Biden administration regarding the actions of Russian cybercriminals sponsored by the Kremlin, warning of the need to strengthen the fight against hacker groups that threaten American infrastructure.

According to Katko, the recommendations regarding the Log4Shell vulnerability published by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) should serve as a warning that “our opponents clearly do not plan to give up in 2022.”

For the first time, the appearance of a critical vulnerability in the Apache Log4j software library became known in December last year. The Log4j utility is widely used by developers of various websites and applications to register security information. On December 17, CISA issued an urgent order requiring all federal agencies to install software updates to get rid of a vulnerability that allows cybercriminals to gain control over the internal networks of public and private organizations.

On the evening of January 10, Microsoft announced that on January 4, attackers began exploiting the Log4Shell vulnerability in Internet systems running VMware Horizon, installing the NightSky ransomware in corporate networks.

“Russian state-sponsored entities are exploiting widespread vulnerability to attack infrastructure critical to our country,” Katko said in a statement. “We need to show our opponents that their actions will have consequences.”

The congressman thanked CISA and the agency’s director, Jen Easterly, for promptly disseminating information about the removal of the vulnerability, recommending that private companies “take seriously” the new threat in the field of cybersecurity.

“Russia’s recent attempts [to damage infrastructure] are further proof that we cannot waste time protecting our country’s infrastructure from attacks by our opponents,” Katko said, promising to continue working with the Biden administration to expand CISA’s capabilities in using resources “necessary to protect the cyber assets” of the United States.

On Tuesday, the director of CISA said that employees of the department she heads have not yet identified significant damage related to the Log4Shell vulnerability. At the same time, Jen Easterly did not rule out that the attackers have not yet taken advantage of the opportunity provided to them, waiting for time for subsequent attacks.

“We are actively monitoring intruders trying to exploit the Log4Shell vulnerability for serious intrusions,” Easterly said in a press statement. The agency is currently addressing vulnerabilities in the networks of federal agencies across the country.