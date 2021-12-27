Coronavirus can enter the heart and brain from the lungs, and then stay there for months

BY Alexandr Ivanov
A study by the US National Institutes of Health has been published on the spread of coronavirus in human organs, which is based on autopsy materials from 44 patients.

According to the study, the coronavirus can spread from the lungs to all human organs, including the heart and brain, for several days. Then the virus can remain there and replicate for months.

Another conclusion from the work – in the early stages of infection, a viremic phase is possible – this is when the coronavirus circulates in the blood of a person, overcoming the blood-brain barrier or entering the brain. This occurs even in patients with mild and asymptomatic disease.

In addition, the researchers point out that when the immune response occurs in tissues, it is relatively weak, apart from lung tissue. Coronavirus RNA was found in the brain tissue of all six patients who died more than a month after the onset of symptoms. In five of them, traces of coronavirus were found in all areas of the brain examined.

The researchers note that in their work they studied the features of the “long coronavirus”, as well as the mechanisms of infection of various tissues, with the exception of the lung.

This is an important job. For a long time, we could not understand why this type of disease affects so many organs. Now there is more clarity, as well as an understanding of why “long-term coronavirus” occurs in people with mild or no symptoms.

Ziyal Al-Ali, head of the long coronavirus research team
Based on the results of the work, the authors noted that even with a mild course of the disease, there is a long-term decrease in cognitive function due to brain damage, severe myocarditis and accelerated aging of internal organs.

