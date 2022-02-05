COVID-19 in the United States claimed the lives of 900 thousand people

The Omicron strain contributed to the increase in mortality, scientists say.

On Friday, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States reached 900 thousand people.

According to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University, two months ago the number of deaths was 800 thousand people, and the last recorded deaths are the result of an extremely contagious strain of Omicron, the researchers say.

Scientists note that the mark of 900 thousand deaths was passed a year and one month after the start of the vaccination campaign, accompanied by misinformation in society from alternative sources regarding the effectiveness of vaccines, as well as political disputes and legal litigation.

At the same time, in many cases, vaccinations have proven effective in preventing the severe course of the disease and mortality from coronavirus.

“This is an astronomically large number [of deaths]. If you had told the majority of Americans two years ago, when this pandemic had already begun, that 900,000 would die within the next few years, I think most people would not have believed it,” said Dean of Brown University, Dr. Ashish Jha. The doctor expressed disappointment that most deaths from coronavirus occurred after the vaccine had already received regulatory approval for emergency use.

According to the doctor, despite the achievements of medicine, the American society failed to overcome misinformation about vaccines and not to politicize this topic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 64% of the population, or about 212 million Americans, are fully vaccinated.

A professor at the University of California, Irvine, Dr. Andrew Neumer, predicts that by March 1, COVID-19 will take the lives of one million people in the United States.

“Each figure is a specific person,” said Gina Anderson-Cloud, pastor of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church in Virginia. “These are mothers, fathers, children, our elderly people.”

The milestone of 900 thousand deaths was passed when the number of recorded infections with the Omicron strain was almost halved compared to mid-January. According to calculations by Johns Hopkins University, over the past two weeks, the number of cases of the disease has decreased in 49 of the 50 states, and the authorities of the 50th state – Maine – reported that the number of confirmed cases of infection there is also decreasing, with a sharp decrease in the last week.

In addition, the number of Americans in hospitals diagnosed with COVID-19 has decreased by 15% since mid-January to about 124 thousand people. However, the mortality rate is still high and averages more than 2,400 people per day, which is the highest since last winter.

The daily number of deaths is increasing in 35 U.S. states. Nevertheless, health care workers express hope that the wave of infections with the Omicron strain is coming to an end. At the same time, there are still concerns that new dangerous varieties of coronavirus may appear.

According to statistics, COVID-19 is among the top three causes of premature mortality in the United States, along with diseases of the cardiovascular system and oncological diseases.