COVID-19 vaccine for children under five may be available by the end of February

Vaccination is supposed to be carried out in two stages.

The COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five may be available by the end of February. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to the statements of “informed people.”

According to her, the vaccine manufacturers – the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech – can already apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday with a request for permission to urgently use their antiviral drug for children aged six months to five years, which – if approved – will make this vaccine the first available for this age group. In November 2021, American regulatory agencies approved the use of the drug of these companies for vaccination against COVID-19 children aged five to 11 years.

Vaccination with this drug, as in the case of its use for other age groups, is supposed to be carried out in two stages. Manufacturing companies, the newspaper writes, have started testing the third, booster dose in recent months, since two vaccinations, as it turned out, were not enough to form a reliable immune response. The deadline for the submission of the booster vaccine has not yet been determined. It is assumed that the situation will clear up no earlier than the end of March.

“We know that two doses are not enough,” the newspaper quotes an unnamed expert informed about the development of the drug. “The idea is to start the process of considering [the possibility of using] two doses.” He explained that if their use is considered acceptable as providing a positive effect, it is better to use it without waiting for the situation with the booster dose to be clarified.