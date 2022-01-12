Created a system for detecting software anomalies using electromagnetic waves

A simple radio wave scanning system built on top of the Raspberry Pi predicted the presence of malware with 99.8% accuracy.

A team of researchers from the French Research Institute for Computer Science and Random Systems has created an anti-malware system based on the Raspberry Pi that scans devices for electromagnetic waves. According to Tom’s Hardware, the security device uses an oscilloscope (Picoscope 6407) and an H-Field probe connected to a Raspberry Pi 2B to detect anomalies in certain electromagnetic waves emitted by attacked computers. to “get accurate information about the type of malware.”

The detection system then relies on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to determine if the collected data indicates a threat. The researchers claim that using this technology, they were able to record 100,000 measurement traces from IoT devices infected with genuine malware samples and predicted three common and one safe malware classes with 99.82% accuracy.

Best of all, no software is required and the scanned device does not need to be manipulated in any way. Thus, attackers will not be successful in their attempts to hide malicious code from malware detection software using obfuscation techniques.

“Our method does not require any changes on the target device. Thus, it can be deployed independently of the available resources without any overhead. Moreover, our approach has the advantage that malware authors are unlikely to be able to detect and bypass it, ”the researchers write in the article.

The system was created for research purposes, not a commercial product, although it may inspire security forces to find new ways to use electromagnetic waves to detect malware. The research is currently in its early stages and the neural network will need additional training before it can find any practical use.

And while this may seem promising as an inexpensive method of detecting malware given the use of a Raspberry Pi, similar equipment for scanning electromagnetic waves costs several thousand dollars.