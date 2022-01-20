Created a toilet that generates energy

A South Korean inventor figured out how to convert feces into energy. He created a cryptocurrency called Ggool. Each of his students can earn 10 Ggool per day – just when he goes to the toilet.

Toilets seem to be of interest to a growing number of inventors – think French BOKU toilets inspired by Japanese bidets, or women’s urinals in England. In South Korea, they went even further in their developments and tried to turn excrement into cryptocurrency.

Cho Jae-won, a professor of urban and environmental engineering at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), designed the lab, which he connected to the university’s toilets and heating system. Initially, the waste was used to produce biogas, which was re-fed to the heating system. The remaining dry matter became manure for university plants.

“According to the principle of operation of the methanizer, which turns waste into biogas, the university toilets do the same, but with excrement. This waste disposal can be used to power a stove or boiler. Thinking outside the box, feces are valuable for energy and manure production. I have invested this value in the ecological turnover,” said the scientist.

Jo Jae-won then calculated that each student leaves about 500 grams of feces in the toilet every day. According to his calculations, this could produce about 50 liters of methane for each. This amount of gas can generate 0.5 kWh of electricity (equivalent to driving 1.2 kilometers in an electric car). Hence, it is “free” electricity! Cho created a cryptocurrency called Ggool. Each student can earn 10 Ggool per day when he goes to the toilet.

Students can spend Ggool on campus meals. The virtual currency is stored in the wallet and students pay at the campus store using a QR code.