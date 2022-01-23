Created a video game that can diagnose and treat depression

A platform called Thymia aims to make depression and other mental illnesses as measurable as physical illnesses.

“The current system for diagnosing depression is in many ways imperfect – often doctors give patients subjective questionnaires that are incredibly biased. Thymia is the first system to offer objectivity and use multiple data types to create a truly accurate and reliable model of depression,” said Dr. Emilia Molympakis, CEO and co-founder of the Thymia platform.

The program asks patients to play simple video games with neuropsychological overtones, ultimately designed to measure depressive signals. During play, the software analyzes the patient’s voice, gaze, and microexpressions, as well as behavioral metrics including reaction time, memory, and error rate.

This reveals patterns that indicate depression, allowing for a quick diagnosis.

“Our hope is to be able to help clinicians get the right diagnosis much faster – currently it takes years, we want to reduce that time to weeks – and also help them find the right treatment for each individual patient,” added Molympakis.

Thymia has been trialed by approximately 2,000 patients at University College London and King’s College London, with clinical trials starting later this year.