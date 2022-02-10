Cryptocurrency exchange Binance invested $200 million in Forbes

According to Bloomberg, Binance communications director Patrick Hillmann and the head of the Binance Labs crypto exchange division Bill Chin will join the board of directors of the publication.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has invested $200 million in Forbes. This was reported on Thursday by Bloomberg.

According to him, Binance Communications director Patrick Hillmann and the head of the Binance Labs crypto exchange division Bill Chin will join the Forbes board of directors at the end of the transaction. The merger is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Chang Peng Zhao, the founder of the international block chain ecosystem, “mass media is an important component for educating consumers,” and funding from Forbes will help the publication become a “platform for investment analysis.” Mike Federle, the magazine’s executive director, stressed that thanks to these investments, Forbes “now has the experience, connections and resources of the world’s leading crypto exchange.”

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.