CU Boulder Exploration: Deserts Destroy the Ozone Layer

The authors of a new study found that iodine from desert dust can trigger chemical reactions that destroy the ozone layer.

The authors of the new work said that their discovery has an impact not only on air quality, but on the climate – iodine chemistry can cause greenhouse gases to stay in the atmosphere longer.

Our understanding of the iodine cycle is incomplete. There are ground sources and processes that we didn’t know about, but which we must now study. Rainer Volkamer, Head of Research Group

Researchers have previously noticed that the dusty layers of the air are low in ozone. It was believed that the reason is in the process occurring on the surface of dust particles, due to which the absorption of ozone occurs. But laboratory experiments have not confirmed this.

The authors of the new study combined the results of previous studies and found that in places where desert dust contained significant levels of iodine, this substance quickly converted to a gaseous form, and ozone dropped to very low levels. This is found in the Atacama and Sechura deserts in Chile and Peru.

As the researchers noted, this is a very valuable discovery, since if at low levels ozone harms people, then in higher layers of the atmosphere it forms the same ozone layer that protects us from solar radiation.

Now that the effect of iodine on ozone is clear, it is very important “not to add it to the stratosphere,” Volkamer said.