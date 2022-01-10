“Deltacron.” What is known about the coronavirus strain found in Cyprus?

Virologists told about the features of the hybrid strains Delta and Omicron.

A hybrid of Delta and Omicron coronavirus strains was discovered in Cyprus. The new version was named Deltacron. It is still difficult to make predictions about whether it is able to displace mutations that have already spread, experts say.

A new variant of coronavirus has been discovered in Cyprus. He became a hybrid of the Delta and Omicron strains. The strain was identified by local scientists from the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology of the University of Cyprus. Its head Leontios Kostrikis said.

Kostrikis said that the new variant has a genetic basis, like the Delta strain, but several of its mutations are the same as the Omicron strain. “We found a significant number of mutations that were previously detected only during cases of infection with the Omicron strain,” he explained.

The virologist clarified that the Omicron strain has 30 mutations, and “10 of them were identified in samples taken in Cyprus.”

He added that the Deltacron strain was detected in 25 samples taken in Cyprus, 11 of which were obtained from people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, and the remaining 14 from ordinary residents. “The frequency of mutations was higher among those who were in the hospital, which may mean that there is a relationship between Deltacron and cases of hospitalization,” the expert noted.

Kostrikis did not rule out that this hybrid strain could not yet be identified in other laboratories in the world, and therefore the discovery of Cypriot scientists may be of global interest. The results of the study have been sent to the GISAID international database, which will make them available to the world scientific community.

It is still difficult to make predictions whether Deltacron is able to displace the Delta and Omicron strains, the virologist stated.

The Minister of Health of the Republic Michael Hadjipantela believes that the appearance of a new strain of coronavirus should not be a matter of great concern, since this variation is a hybrid of two coronavirus mutations that are already present in Cyprus.