Demonstrators liberated the bridge between Canada and the USA

The demonstrators, who demanded from the federal and regional authorities the abolition of COVID restrictions, left the Ambassador Bridge, which connects the Canadian Windsor (Ontario) and the American Detroit (Michigan). The state border crossing point is open, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday.

On Friday, the Ontario Superior Court issued an order for truckers to release the Ambassador Bridge. On Saturday, reinforced police squads arrived at the bridge, which gradually began to squeeze out protesters against coronavirus restrictions of citizens. 12 people were detained, the rest dispersed.

The protest began in Ottawa in front of the country’s parliament building on January 29. Similar actions took place over the weekend in Toronto, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.