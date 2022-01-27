Department of State:” Nord Stream-2″ will not work in case of invasion of Ukraine

The official representative of the Department of State said this in an interview with NPR.

Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that the launch of the Russian “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline will not take place if Moscow invades Ukraine. Price said this in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR).

“I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, “Nord Stream-2″ will not work,” Price said. He did not specify whether the United States had received appropriate confirmation from Germany, which is involved in the pipeline construction project.

“Currently, the gas at the “Nord stream–2” is not, and this is important, because it means that, while the “Nord stream–2″ is not earned, it is a lever of influence [in Russia] for us, for Germany, for the transatlantic community,” said Price.

Responding to a request from an NPR journalist to comment on the current situation around the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Price said that the United States still prefers “the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” which is “the only responsible way to defuse this crisis, provoked in vain by Vladimir Putin.”

“However, there is also a way of protection and deterrence… We need to continue moving along the path of dialogue and diplomacy together with our partners and allies, and you saw our next step today,” Price said– “Our ambassador in Moscow has given [the Kremlin] a written response, whose content significantly goes beyond what was discussed in the last month at the talks, which the Russians called a “waste of time.”

Price added that in his response, Washington “very clearly defined what can be negotiated and what cannot be discussed.”

“There are certain unbreakable principles underlying the stability, security and prosperity not only of Europe, but also of the whole world. Since the end of the Second World War, there have been certain principles. Each country should be allowed to determine its own foreign policy, its own alliances and partnerships, and this will not be discussed [with Russia], as this falls within the competence of NATO. We or any other country will never be able to say that the door to NATO is closed. The NATO bloc will always be open [to other countries]. We will always defend this approach,” Price stressed.