Department of State: the bill against the “Nord Stream-2” will weaken the unity of the United States with its allies

The U.S. administration is working with Congress and European partners on a package of sanctions, said the head of the press service of the department, Ned Price.

The bill obliging the American authorities to impose sanctions on the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline may weaken the unity of the United States with its allies. This was stated on Thursday by the head of the press service of the Department of State, Ned Price, at a regular briefing for journalists.

He was asked to comment on the relevant bill of Republican Senator Ted Cruz (from Texas), which is expected to be considered in the upper house of the U.S. Congress next week.

“Unfortunately, this amendment, in our assessment, is not a sincere attempt to resist further Russian aggression or protect Ukraine. We are concerned that the adoption of this bill will only undermine unity among our European allies at a crucial moment when we need to present a united front in response to Russian threats against Ukraine. The U.S. administration is working with Congress and European partners on a package of sanctions that maximize the potential costs to Russia if Moscow continues its aggression against Ukraine. This bill does not do that,” the diplomat said.

The available measures are also sufficient

According to him, at the moment “it is extremely important to ensure maximum transatlantic unity and counteraction to potential Russian threats to Ukraine.” “Russia will interpret any change in our positions caused by the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as an opportunity to exploit a rift in transatlantic relations. And the current [U.S.] administration does not intend to allow them to do that,” Price argued. He added that the United States will continue to ensure the implementation of previously approved initiatives on restrictions on the pipeline. The diplomat believes that the existing measures and agreements with Germany “reduce the risks for European energy security, as well as for the security of Ukraine.”

As Politico newspaper reported earlier, the Senate will most likely not approve next week the bill proposed by Cruz on sanctions against the gas pipeline. According to the publication, the Democrats, who had previously expressed support for new restrictions on the gas pipeline, “on Wednesday signaled a change in their position.”

The construction of the “Nord Stream-2” was fully completed on September 10, 2021. It was originally planned to be completed by the end of 2019, but construction was delayed due to U.S. sanctions. The gas pipeline consists of two strands with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, which run from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that “Nord Stream-2” is a commercial project and is being implemented jointly with European partners. Peskov expressed bewilderment at the attempts of a number of countries to determine the fate of the gas pipeline by politically motivated circumstances. Moscow has also repeatedly stated that it has never used energy resources as an instrument of pressure.