Department of State: The pandemic has worsened the situation with human trafficking around the world

At the same time, the ongoing global crises only aggravate the situation of vulnerable categories of the population.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the human trafficking situation, according to the U.S. Department of State’s annual report on human trafficking, published on Tuesday.

“This year’s Anti-Trafficking Report sent a strong message to the world that global crises such as the COVID—19 pandemic, climate change and persistent discriminatory policies and practices are having a disproportionate impact on people who have already suffered from other types of injustice,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“These challenges have further exacerbated existing vulnerabilities that contribute to exploitation, including human trafficking,” Blinken said.

The Secretary of State called on other countries to join the United States to improve “our collective efforts to comprehensively combat human trafficking.”

Blinken stressed that this requires combating “harmful methods and policies that create socio-economic or political problems, which are often used by traffickers.” The report states that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to “unprecedented consequences for human rights and economic development around the world, including human trafficking.”

“Governments around the world have diverted resources to fight the pandemic, often to the detriment of efforts to combat human trafficking, which has led to a reduction in protection measures and the provision of services to victims, weakening prevention efforts and creating obstacles to the investigation and prosecution of traffickers,” the report says.

The report explains that those involved in the fight against human trafficking “have found ways to adapt and have established new contacts to overcome difficulties.”

In some cases mentioned in the report, girls from poor families in India and Nepal dropped out of school to help their families due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Some of them, according to the report, were actually sold, having married them off in exchange for money.

The report cites cases that occurred in the United States, Great Britain and Uruguay when landlords forced female tenants affected by the pandemic to have sexual intercourse with them when tenants could not pay rent.

In Haiti, Niger and Mali, gangs working in camps for displaced persons used the weakening of security measures caused by the pandemic to force camp residents to have sex for money.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past year, it’s that human trafficking doesn’t stop during a pandemic,” Kari Johnston, first deputy director of the Department of State’s Office for Monitoring and Combating Human Trafficking, said in a statement.

“The combination of the growing number of people at risk, the ability of traffickers to benefit from simultaneous crises and the diversion of resources to fight the pandemic has led to the creation of ideal conditions for human trafficking to flourish and develop,” Johnston said.