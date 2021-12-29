Department of State: The U.S. and NATO are ready for dialogue with Russia

Washington will take into account the interests of allies and partners during the negotiations with Russia, which will take place on January 10.

The United States and its allies are united in their determination to hold Moscow accountable in the event of aggression against Ukraine, but all NATO partners are also united in their readiness to begin active diplomatic negotiations with Russia. Ned Price, the official representative of the Department of State, said this at a press briefing in Washington.

The Joe Biden administration on Monday evening confirmed that bilateral talks between the United States and Russia will take place on January 10. According to the White House, the parties will discuss concerns about security in Eastern Europe and the possibility of reducing the growing tensions around Ukraine.

Ned Price did not answer the question about who will lead the American delegation at the talks, saying that additional information about this will appear in the coming days.

He stressed that the Biden administration still adheres to a “clear and consistent approach” regarding the situation around Ukraine.

“The NATO Alliance is united regarding the consequences that Russia will face if it starts acting against Ukraine, but we are also united in our readiness to lead diplomatic negotiations with Russia. To this end, we hope to hold a dialogue with Russia on strategic stability on January 10,” Ned Price said, adding that the Ukrainian issue will also be discussed on January 12 at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and on January 13 at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The representative of the Department of State confirmed that during the bilateral negotiations, the United States will necessarily take into account the opinion of allies and partners.

“There will be areas where we can make progress, and I am sure that in some areas we will not be able to reach agreement. This is the essence of diplomacy, and we believe that opening lines for dialogue and diplomacy can be constructive in terms of reducing the likelihood of conflict inside and around Ukraine,” Price added.

The representative of the Department of State stressed that the Strategic Stability Dialogue, the establishment of which became known after the summit meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on June 16, is “a bilateral channel of communication with the Russian Federation to discuss issues of strategic stability, issues that are of great importance not only for the United States, but and for our NATO allies.”

“Therefore, during the negotiations on strategic stability, we always fully and thoroughly inform our allies after the fact in order to make it very clear to them what we are trying to achieve,” Price said, “During the negotiations with NATO and the OSCE, the Russian Federation will see that the United States is very close with our NATO allies, with our Ukrainian partners.”

“The Russians have put forward a number of their proposals. We are ready to discuss them together with our European allies and partners. The Russians are well aware that there are some points in these proposals that will be unacceptable to the United States and our European allies and partners. Our task is to determine the potential for dialogue and discussion, as well as some areas that deserve to be discussed together with our allies and partners,” added Ned Price.