Department of State: The United States expects to identify common ground at talks with Russia in Geneva

The U.S. authorities at the talks with the Russian Federation in Geneva on January 10 expect to identify points of contact that will allow the dialogue to continue. The head of the press service of the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price, told reporters at a regular briefing on Tuesday.

In Geneva, we will listen to Russia explain its proposals [on security guarantees] and the main concerns [Moscow] underlying them. We will respond and express our own concerns; we have a lot of them. Our goal will be to identify several issues by the end of the day on which there may be enough common ground to continue discussions,” he said. Price also confirmed that the American delegation at the talks will be headed by First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

In addition, the representative of the Department of State expressed confidence that there is a consensus between the United States and its allies on the possibility of imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation in the event of its “invasion” of Ukraine.

Sanctions against Russia

Price said that the Department of State hopes that the United States will not have to impose economic sanctions against Russia because of the situation around Ukraine. He added that Washington is set for a diplomatic settlement.

“We hope that the massive and serious consequences that the Russian economy will face if Russia’s aggression against Ukraine happens will remain hypothetical, because we are sincere in our desire to follow the path of diplomacy and de-escalation,” he argued.

According to him, Washington, entering into negotiations with the Russian Federation, which are scheduled for next week, expects “to follow the path of diplomacy and determine whether the Russian side really takes this path of diplomacy and de-escalation as seriously.”

Progress in nuclear deal negotiations

Price also said that the U.S. authorities expect this week to build on the “modest progress” made earlier in the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna.

“There was some modest progress in the negotiations last week. We hope to develop it this week,” he said.

“But even if there has been some progress, basically the situation remains the same. Iran needs to show restraint in its nuclear program and negotiate seriously in Vienna. Otherwise, the benefits that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program brought from the point of view of nonproliferation will decrease, and there will be no realistic way back to the deal for the United States,” Price added.

Negotiations between the USA and Russia

The representative of the Department of State stressed that the United States does not intend to discuss any issues related to NATO or related exclusively to the situation in Europe during the Geneva talks with Russia on security guarantees, which are scheduled for January 10.

“As for cooperation with Russia in the context of the strategic stability dialogue, we will not discuss issues related to NATO, issues related exclusively to Europe. We will discuss a relatively narrow set of bilateral issues,” he said, noting that Washington expects to address mostly those topics that have already been raised during previous meetings within the framework of the strategic stability dialogue.

Price explained that Washington does not want to discuss issues related to U.S. allies with Moscow without the presence of these allies themselves at the negotiating table. At the same time, he recalled that following the bilateral negotiations with the Russian Federation, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will be held in Geneva, as well as negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and the OSCE.