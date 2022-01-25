Department of State: The United States will not concede to Russia on the issue of security guarantees

The head of the press service of the department, Net Price, said that any steps concerning Moscow’s proposals on European security should be carried out on a bilateral basis.

The U.S. authorities proceed from the fact that any steps concerning Moscow’s proposals on European security should be carried out on a bilateral basis, Washington does not intend to make concessions on this issue. This statement was made by the head of the press service of the Department of State, Ned Price, at a regular briefing for journalists.

“The fact that after the summit of the President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and [U.S. President Joe] Biden launched the so-called strategic stability dialogue in June, which shows that we believe that there are issues related, for example, to arms control, on which we can have fruitful discussions with the Russian side. This can solve security issues that cause us concern <…>, and it can also be an answer to some issues that Russia has expressed concern about,” the representative of the American Foreign Ministry said, explaining Washington’s position.

“We, in particular, talked about the deployment of missiles in Europe, opportunities related to strategic and non-strategic nuclear weapons and arms control measures to increase transparency and stability,” Price added. “The key point here is that none of the steps we will take will be a concession. They should be on a mutual basis, which means that the Russian side will also have to do something that will help strengthen our security, our positions in the security sphere.”