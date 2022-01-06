Director Peter Bogdanovich has died

The actor and film critic was 82 years old.

American director, actor and film critic Peter Bogdanovich has died at the age of 82. This was reported by Variety magazine on Thursday.

Bogdanovich worked as a director on such films as “The Last Picture Show” (1971), “What’s Up, Doc?” (1972), “Paper Moon” (1973). The film “The Last Picture Show” received eight Oscar nominations, including for best film, director and screenplay.

In addition to directing, Bogdanovich also had acting jobs. Among them is the role of psychotherapist Dr. Malfi in the TV series “The Sopranos” (1999-2007).

In addition, colleagues note the director’s contribution to film criticism. “Bogdanovich was <…> a critic who insisted that the director is the author, thanks to which many Americans began to treat directors more seriously,” Variety quotes the words of cinema historian David Thomson.