Disney showed the trailer for the movie “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

BY Oleg Ceban
Chip 'n' Dale

Disney has released a trailer for the feature film “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.” The video is posted on YouTube.

In the story, Chip and Dale meet after 30 years and decide to go on a trip. During the tour, one of their friends disappears and the chipmunks start looking for him.

Donald Duck and a character from “My Little Pony” will also appear in the film. The film will be released in the online cinema Disney + on May 20.

