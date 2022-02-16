Disney showed the trailer for the movie “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Disney has released a trailer for the feature film “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.”

In the story, Chip and Dale meet after 30 years and decide to go on a trip. During the tour, one of their friends disappears and the chipmunks start looking for him.

Donald Duck and a character from “My Little Pony” will also appear in the film. The film will be released in the online cinema Disney + on May 20.