Doctors found anomalies in the structure of the lungs in patients with coronavirus

Patients with postcovid syndrome found anomalies in the microstructure of the lungs.

Some patients with the so-called postcovid syndrome suffer from lung pathology, British doctors said, The Guardian writes.

In some patients after coronavirus, the transfer of gases by blood is difficult. Doctors found pathologies in patients who had been ill with COVID-19 in both mild and severe forms. Changes in the body make it difficult for oxygen to enter the blood. Doctors were able to establish the pathology thanks to magnetic resonance imaging. During the experiment, the volunteers were asked to breathe a mixture of oxygen and xenon. After special preparation, this gas can be distinguished on a tomogram and the work of organs can be tracked.

“This really suggests that the virus causes some persistent abnormalities in the microstructure of the lungs or in the pulmonary vascular network,” study co-author Emily Fraser said.

Scientists want to find out how common the pathology is, what causes it and what long-term consequences it may have.