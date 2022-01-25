Doctors found out that the Pfizer vaccine triples the likelihood of developing inflammation of the heart tissues

However, such side effects are extremely rare, according to an article in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

An international team of doctors found out that Pfizer vaccination approximately triples the probability of developing various forms of inflammation of the heart tissues, however, such side effects occur extremely rarely. The findings of the scientists were published in an article in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

“Hong Kong residents who received one or two doses of Pfizer vaccine were about three times more likely to become victims of various forms of carditis, inflammation of the heart tissues, than people from the control group. This was not typical for volunteers who received CoronaVac vaccination,” the researchers write.

This spring, Israeli doctors discovered that Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus RNA vaccines in extremely rare cases cause myocarditis, an inflammatory disease of the heart muscle, whose complications can lead to the development of heart failure or sudden cardiac arrest. Later, scientists found that myocarditis most often developed after vaccination in children and adolescents.

A group of British and Chinese doctors led by Ian Wong, professor at University College London (UK), became interested in how often the Pfizer vaccine causes not only myocarditis, but also other inflammatory diseases of all types of heart tissues.

A rare side effect

To answer this question, scientists analyzed the medical histories of over 160 patients from Hong Kong clinics who were hospitalized with similar forms of heart dysfunction. Among them were both recipients of the Pfizer vaccine and residents of China who received the CoronaVac vaccine.

Using these data, scientists calculated the typical incidence of heart tissue inflammation among patients who received both vaccinations, as well as among other Hong Kong residents of similar age and gender who had carditis for other reasons.

As it turned out, all forms of inflammation of the heart tissues occurred very rarely in the recipients of vaccinations, however, the Pfizer vaccine increased the likelihood of their occurrence by about three times, which was not typical for the CoronaVac drug. This trend was especially pronounced among young people who received the second dose of vaccination.

This feature of the RNA vaccine, according to Professor Wong and his colleagues, should be taken into account when determining priorities for vaccination among different population groups. At the same time, scientists emphasize that all vaccinations against COVID-19 reduce the chances of death of patients with the development of severe forms of infection by several times, which is why refusing them would be extremely unreasonable for the vast majority of patients.