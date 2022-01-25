Dogecoin price rose by more than 10% after Elon Musk’s tweet

The entrepreneur promised to eat a live “Happy Meal” from McDonald’s if the restaurant chain starts accepting this cryptocurrency for payment.

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency exchange rate rose by more than 10% on Tuesday, to $0.148 thousand – after the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, offered the McDonald’s fast food restaurant chain to accept payment in this cryptocurrency.

The American entrepreneur in his Twitter promised his subscribers to eat a “Happy Meal” from McDonald’s live on television if the restaurant chain starts accepting Dogecoin for payment.

Before publication, the cost of Dogecoin was $ 0.136 thousand. Laterб the value of Dogecoin grew by 6.83% and was at the level of $ 0.141 thousand.

Previously, Musk’s publications on Twitter have repeatedly strongly influenced the value of cryptocurrencies. So, for example, on May 12 last year, he wrote that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars. On the same day, according to CNBC, the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market decreased by $ 365 billion.

Musk has repeatedly spoken positively about Dogecoin on Twitter. In early April, he promised to “send Dogecoin to the moon,” and in May he explained that SpaceX would launch a satellite to the Moon in 2022 under a contract fully paid for by this cryptocurrency.