Dogecoin price rose by more than 10% after Elon Musk’s tweet

BY Ivan Maltsev
30 Views
Dogecoin price rose by more than 10% after Elon Musk's tweet

The entrepreneur promised to eat a live “Happy Meal” from McDonald’s if the restaurant chain starts accepting this cryptocurrency for payment.

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency exchange rate rose by more than 10% on Tuesday, to $0.148 thousand – after the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, offered the McDonald’s fast food restaurant chain to accept payment in this cryptocurrency.

The American entrepreneur in his Twitter promised his subscribers to eat a “Happy Meal” from McDonald’s live on television if the restaurant chain starts accepting Dogecoin for payment.

Before publication, the cost of Dogecoin was $ 0.136 thousand. Laterб the value of Dogecoin grew by 6.83% and was at the level of $ 0.141 thousand.

Previously, Musk’s publications on Twitter have repeatedly strongly influenced the value of cryptocurrencies. So, for example, on May 12 last year, he wrote that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars. On the same day, according to CNBC, the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market decreased by $ 365 billion.

Musk has repeatedly spoken positively about Dogecoin on Twitter. In early April, he promised to “send Dogecoin to the moon,” and in May he explained that SpaceX would launch a satellite to the Moon in 2022 under a contract fully paid for by this cryptocurrency.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send