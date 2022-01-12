Dr. Fauci accused Senator Rand Paul of threats

The Republican senator once again got into an altercation with the main American infectious disease specialist at a hearing in the Health Committee.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief American infectious disease specialist and director of the National Institute for the Study of Allergic and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), accused Republican Senator Rand Paul of spreading misinformation that provoked threats of violence against Fauci and his family, and also “diverted public attention” from the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At hearing in the Senate Health Committee, Fauci had another fierce dispute with Paul, a supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, who represents the state of Kentucky in the Senate.

Fauci said that Paul is mainly engaged in disinformation attacks, forgetting about his main responsibilities – overseeing the solution to the health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 800,000 U.S. residents to date.

On the senator’s official website, accusations are made against Fauci that the doctor “ignores good advice and lies about everything in a row – from masks to the level of contagiousness of the virus.” On Tuesday, Paul accused the medic of slandering scientists who disagree with his point of view.

According to Fauci, Paul distorts the real facts. After listening to the criticism, he said that the senator was doing “the same thing at every hearing,” accusing Paul of “personal attacks that have nothing to do with reality.”

“He is doing this for political reasons,” Fauci continued, noting that the call for his dismissal is on the senator’s website next to the announcement of fundraising for the election campaign.

“It distracts attention from what we’re all trying to do here today: curb the epidemic and pandemic we’re dealing with, not something imaginary,” Fauci said.

The NIAID director has faced harsh criticism from some conservatives and threats of violence from people who object to Fauci’s promoted vaccinations and wearing masks.

Fauci said such threats are fueled by misinformation.

“After he [Paul] accuses me of things that are completely untrue, it suddenly ignites insanity, there are threats to my life, there is harassment of my family and my children,” Fauci said.

He recalled that in Iowa on December 21, a man was arrested who was heading from California to the District of Columbia, where, according to some reports, he was going to kill Dr. Fauci.

Paul, in turn, also accused Fauci of personal attacks, saying that no one had threatened violence against the infectious disease specialist.

Last month, Fauci called for the dismissal of Fox News anchor Jesse Watters after the journalist, criticizing the director of NIAID, made a remark about a “fatal shot.”