Dragon cargo ship undocked from the ISS

The Dragon cargo ship of the American company SpaceX undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday. The broadcast was carried out on the website of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The separation of the spacecraft from the station occurred at 10:40 am on the time of the East Coast of the United States. It will deliver to Earth more than 2.2 tons of various cargoes, including the results of scientific experiments.

It is expected that in about a day the ship will land in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. Earlier, the ship’s undocking, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed twice due to adverse weather conditions in the area of flooding.

Dragon was launched on December 21 from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome (Florida) using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle as part of SpaceX’s 24th commercial resupply mission to the ISS. The ship docked with the ISS on December 22. The ship delivered about 3 tons of various cargoes to the orbital station – food, materials for scientific experiments, equipment.