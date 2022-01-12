Due to a shortage of chips, Canon explains to customers how to bypass protection systems against illegal cartridges

BY Alexandr Ivanov
56 Views

Canon has fallen victim to a global chip shortage. The company is forced to sell DRM-free ink cartridges (an abbreviation for the English expression “digital rights management” – “technical means of copyright protection”) and even issued instructions for its customers on how to bypass protection. Writes about this Gismodo.

Canon’s story is eloquent as to how the chip crisis could turn out for copyright advocates like the company. Throughout history, the printer manufacturer has tried to protect its products and warn customers against buying counterfeit products. Now that’s exactly what Canon is doing.

The company’s main problem is getting chips attached to ink cartridges that validate their legitimacy for printers. As a result, the company has to explain to customers how to bypass their own DRM.

At the moment, the problem only exists in Canon Germany, who have already posted a public statement on their website (which was also emailed to some customers). It explains that due to the lack of chips, even official Canon inks can be considered counterfeit. As part of the announcement, the company also released instructions on how to bypass its own digital rights management (DRM). It is also noted that this problem may apply not only to Canon Germany, but also to other divisions of Canon Europe.

According to Petapixel, the absurdity of DRM has led Canon, which has recently been sued for disabling the scanning functions of its printers when ink cartridges are empty, is forced to educate customers on how to get around the methods it uses to intimidate customers.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send