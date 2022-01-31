Economic damage from floods in the U.S. could grow by 26% by 2050

The University of Bristol reported that this is due to increased precipitation and population growth in the coastal regions of the country.

Scientists from the United States and Great Britain have found that economic damage from seasonal floods will increase by 26% by the middle of the century across the United States as a result of increased precipitation and population growth in the coastal regions of the country. This was announced on Monday by the press service of the University of Bristol.

“The risk of flooding in Western countries is already unacceptably high. We have shown that global warming and demographic factors will further strengthen it. A simple decarbonization of the economy will not allow us to eliminate these risks – we will have to develop measures that will allow the population of these regions of the United States to adapt to life in such conditions,” said a professor at the University of Bristol (UK) Paul Bates, whose words are quoted by the press service of the university.

In recent years, the frequency of so-called extreme weather events has increased significantly, including floods, prolonged droughts and heat waves, as well as hurricanes and typhoons in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The increase in these anomalies is presumably associated with global warming, but the mechanisms of its effect on the weather have not yet been fully studied.

Professor Bates and his colleagues became interested in how the increase in weather anomalies will affect the frequency of floods in the United States and the economic damage that such disasters cause annually. To do this, scientists calculated how the frequency of floods in different regions of the United States will change in the coming decades, and also prepared a detailed demographic forecast for the next 30 years.

Growing flood damage

When climatologists compared these data, they found that economic damage from floods, floods and other natural disasters of this kind will increase by about 26% by 2050. This will happen not only with the complete rejection of the Paris climate Agreements, but also with a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

On average, the economy of the United States will lose about $40.6 billion annually, which will be associated with both the destruction of coastal urban infrastructure and the destruction of private property of American citizens. As Professor Bates and his colleagues emphasize, these losses were calculated without taking into account the impact of inflation, so in reality they can be much higher.

According to the researchers, the main driving factor in the growth of these losses was not global warming, but demographic processes and related changes in the infrastructure of cities. They accounted for about 80% of the new economic losses, while climatic factors accounted for only 20% of this increase.

As Professor Bates and his colleagues note, these processes will especially affect the poorest and low-income segments of the U.S. population who do not have enough resources to move or eliminate the consequences of floods. This should be taken into account when preparing measures aimed at combating such natural disasters, the scientists summed up.