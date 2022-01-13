Eight UN members lost the right to vote due to unpaid contributions

Eight UN members lost the right to vote due to unpaid contributions

Among them is Iran, which already lost the right to vote last year.

The UN Secretary-General announced that eight States are losing their right to vote in the General Assembly due to arrears in the payment of contributions.

These are Iran, Venezuela and Sudan, as well as Antigua and Barbuda, the Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced this in a letter sent to the President of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid.

According to the UN Charter, members of the organization are deprived of the right to vote if their arrears are equal to or exceed the amount of contributions due from them for the previous two full years.

Iran already lost the right to vote in January 2021, but restored it in June by making a minimum payment.

