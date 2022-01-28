Elon Musk allowed the use of Optimus androids at Tesla factories to solve the problem of staff shortages

During the last profit and loss report of Tesla, its head Elon Musk allowed the use of Optimus humanoid robots in automobile factories. According to Bloomberg, in this way the head of the company hopes to solve the problem of shortage of personnel.

The humanoid robot Optimus, developed by Tesla engineers and first introduced in August 2021, can help the company with this. Mask suggested that in the future, the production of such humanoid robots may become even more important for the company than the production of cars.

The height of the Optimus is about 170 centimeters, and its weight is 57 kilograms. “The robot is designed to be, of course, friendly and able to navigate the human world, where it will perform dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” Musk said in August 2021.

However, the introduction of innovative androids into production may turn out to be a very long-term task (if it is implemented at all). For example, in 2019, Musk said that in 2020 a million robotic taxis would appear on the roads – an idea that he never fully realized.

Robots were not the only topic touched upon by the head of Tesla during the report. Musk also said that his company, faced with a shortage of employees and problems with supply chains, will focus on expanding existing production facilities, rather than releasing new models. The release of the Cybertrack pickup truck, originally announced for the end of 2021, is postponed: according to Musk, due to the shortage of necessary components, the car should not be expected on the market in 2022.

Tesla’s plans for 2022 also include the production of the Model Y car at new factories in Austin, Texas and in the vicinity of Berlin.